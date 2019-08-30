Decatur’s Cook Museum wins economic impact award

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur received an award for it’s impact on the Tennessee Valley’s economy.
The awards event was held last Thursday in Decatur at the Cook Museum. The ceremony was part of the 2019 Alabama Downtown Laboratory Conference. The conference is part of the statewide Main Street Alabama downtown revitalization progam.
The Cook Museum received the 2018 Award of Excellence for Economic Impact in the community.
The Cook Museum is a 62,000 square foot facility with natural science exhibits and a 15,000 gallon saltwater aquarium. It opened on June 7th, 2019. Since its opening the museum has welcomed more than 40,000 visitors.
