Cool morning leads to a sunny & hot afternoon! Heat back for Labor Day Weekend

Happy Friday! It’s another spectacular start to the day today with temperatures into the upper 50s for much of the Valley! That makes it one of our coolest days since June 14!
Low humidity continues across the Tennessee Valley today and should be with us for the first half of your Labor Day Weekend. Should be a dry holiday weekend as well with plenty of sunshine today through Monday. All that sun and the low humidity will allow for some quick warming! Temperatures all four days will be around 90-degrees. Overnight low temperatures are expected to stay into the mid-60s, between 62 to 68 degrees.
Hurricane Dorian continues to twirl and strengthen through the Atlantic Ocean. Currently a CAT 2 storm, however it is expected to strengthen even more today ultimately becoming a CAT 3 as early as this morning. Landfall still looks to be along the Space Coast of Florida late Sunday or early Monday morning as a CAT 4. We have a full write up on Dorian on our website.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.