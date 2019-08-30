Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens: ‘Two days ago my heart was turned to ash'

Emily Bernard Bivens, Cullen Bivens and Joan Bernard. (Source: CNN)
August 30, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days after his wife, young son and mother-in-law were murdered, Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens shared his grief and thanked supporters through social media.

In his first public statement since the murders, Bivens shared a heartbreaking message Thursday evening on Instagram, and it included a series of family photos.

“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash," Bivens’ post began. "My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable.”

Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.

Bivens goes on to say he trembles at the thought of a future without them. He then writes about his wife, he calls “sweetheart”, saying she was the best wife and mother the world has ever seen.

The couple, high school sweethearts, had just celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in January.

"You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine," Bivens wrote.

Bivens then goes on to write to Cullen, his 1-year-old son.

“My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven,” Bivens wrote.

Bivens also says his mother-in-law was "the best Nana this world has ever seen.”

“Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together,” Bivens wrote.

Bivens said he and his father-in-law are enduring the tragedy together.

Police discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens, 14-month-old Cullen Bivens and 62-year-old Joan Bernard Tuesday morning at a home in Western Virginia.

Emily Bivens’ brother, Matthew Bernard, is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths. He was taken into custody Tuesday after running from law enforcement.

The Montgomery Biscuits and Tampa Bay Rays opened up Thursday about the tragedy.

“We’re trying to handle this thing as best we can," said Biscuits Manager Morgan Ensberg. "This is something you don’t prepare for, and we know that whatever emotion we’re feeling at the time is an appropriate emotion.”

A celebration of Emily’s and Cullen’s lives will be held Saturday in Danville, Virginia at Central Boulevard Church of God.

The Montgomery Biscuits will be attending the funeral services and have moved their scheduled Saturday game to Friday as part of a double-header.

