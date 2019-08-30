11 arrested in Limestone County drug bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics officers in Limestone County arrested 11 people while executing a search warrant on Brownsferry Road.
Deputy Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the narcotics unit received multiple complaints of drug activity at the home.
Investigators say they found methamphetamine, weapons, ammo and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Young says deputies will not stop when it comes to getting drugs off the streets.
“We are not going to stop. We will look at numbers, specific areas we have trouble in on a regular basis, and do our best to clean it up. But that’s all you can do. You continue to send the message that we are not going to tolerate it and you continue to do your job,” said Young.
Many of the people arrested were on probation or out on bond, so that could be revoked due to this arrest.
