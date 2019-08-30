Alabama’s ‘move over’ law goes into effect Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you drive a car, the penalty for not moving over when you see tow trucks and first responders on the side of the road is going up!
Tow truck drivers say they've had enough of the disrespect and attending funerals of coworkers because drivers don't pay attention.
A group of tow truck operators and owners came together and hired a lawyer, and the Alabama “move over” law is one of the results.
"Every six days one of our operators nationwide is being killed due to the fact that people aren't moving over and giving us an opportunity to do our job to go home to our families. Also, with the statistics are the police, ambulance and fire combined do not add up to our guys being killed every year in this industry," said tow truck owner Michael Lapp.
Lapp says a lot of drivers aren’t deterred because of the little fine.
Starting Sunday, Sept. 1st, the fine more than doubles to $100 if drivers don’t move over and allow for tow truck drivers and first responders with flashing lights trying to safely do their jobs.
Tow truck drivers say even with the financial penalty going up, it still isn't enough.
“It goes up, but it’s not enough. Because you got to look at it like this, $100 is not enough compared to someone’s life that’s trying to do a job to assist the public. $100, people spend that on a night out on the town. To me it needs to be a lot higher and a stiffer penalty,” said Lapp.
According to Michael Lapp, every state in America has small penalties for not moving over for first responders. What use to be a courtesy, by moving over, is a law here in Alabama.
