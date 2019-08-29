Report: Florence ranks high for healthcare affordability

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent study ranks the city of Florence in the top 10 for most affordable healthcare in the country.
That study from Rent.com looked at a Cost of Living Report from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
That report says on average, residents spend about 17% less on healthcare than Americans outside of Florence.
Florence has eight income-based health clinics.
Florence was ranked #10 on the list, while Birmingham ranked #6.
Rent.com also reports that Florence ranks in the top 30 for cities in the U.S. that are most affordable for fashion.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.