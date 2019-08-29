Report: Florence ranks high for healthcare affordability

North Alabama Medical Center is the newest hospital in north Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 29, 2019 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 7:41 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent study ranks the city of Florence in the top 10 for most affordable healthcare in the country.

That study from Rent.com looked at a Cost of Living Report from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

That report says on average, residents spend about 17% less on healthcare than Americans outside of Florence.

Florence has eight income-based health clinics.

Florence was ranked #10 on the list, while Birmingham ranked #6.

Rent.com also reports that Florence ranks in the top 30 for cities in the U.S. that are most affordable for fashion.

