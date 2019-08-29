Red light traffic deaths reach 10-year high

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If there is a red light, you stop. Right? Apparently, a lot of folks don’t.
The American Automobile Association says the number of deaths from people running red lights has reached a 10-year high.
In 2017, the last year that full data was available, 939 people were killed as a result of someone not stopping. That’s at least two people killed every day. That number is an increase of 31% from 2009.
As for why this is happening, the study doesn’t explain but experts think it has a lot to do with people driving distracted.
“If that happens in downtown traffic or relatively heavy traffic, where you’ve got stop signs, and red lights and things like that, there is a good chance you might miss one of those things. And then you’re asking for trouble,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama.
Another possible reason is people are driving more.
AAA said the number of miles traveled went up 5% during the period it tracked.
