Probate judge prepares office to serve US passport application facility

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Starting September 3, all U.S. Citizens who plan to travel internationally may apply for their passport at the Madison County Probate Office.
Applications will be accepted at the Madison County Courthouse at 100 Northside Square in Huntsville from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. 100 % of the $35 application fee will b used to support the Madison County Probate Court’s work in mental health.
“I am pleased to see the Probate Office open as a passport application site. This has been a need since 2012 when the Circuit Clerk’s office stopped accepting applications due to cuts in staff. Our residents travel often, so there is a great need for options other than the post offices that currently accept passport applications,” said Debra Kizer, Madison County Circuit Clerk.
