A pleasant day continues

Hurricane Dorian has been intensifying as it is now flourishing in warm open water. The latest forecast has Dorian strengthening into a CAT 2 later today, into a CAT 3 major hurricane tomorrow, and a CAT 4 by Sunday. Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall at the east coast of Florida Monday as a Category 4 major hurricane. The latest track also shows Dorian slowing down once it reaches Florida, which could lead to major flooding issues. Continue to check in with the WAFF First Alert Weather Team on the latest on Hurricane Dorian.