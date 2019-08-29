A pleasant day continues

Beautiful conditions continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures and dew points are lower than usual, making for a picture-perfect day! The drier air is also helping to clear the cloud cover, allowing a lot of sunshine. Clear skies will continue tonight and lows will fall near 60.
Lower humidity will stick around through the rest of the workweek and into the Labor Day weekend. The beginning of next week, dew points will start to creep up, but still not as muggy. Calm conditions with sunshine will last through Labor Day. Highs will be back near 90 degrees tomorrow and will continue to peak in the upper 80s to low 90s through the next workweek.
Hurricane Dorian has been intensifying as it is now flourishing in warm open water. The latest forecast has Dorian strengthening into a CAT 2 later today, into a CAT 3 major hurricane tomorrow, and a CAT 4 by Sunday. Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall at the east coast of Florida Monday as a Category 4 major hurricane. The latest track also shows Dorian slowing down once it reaches Florida, which could lead to major flooding issues. Continue to check in with the WAFF First Alert Weather Team on the latest on Hurricane Dorian.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.