Picture perfect day ahead! Staying sunny through Labor Day

The heat does look to creep back in Friday and linger for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be back near 90-degrees Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Looks dry as well with lower humidity on Saturday, but humidity does come back for the end of the weekend. Drier weather will continue into next week as well, but we also must keep an eye on Hurricane Dorian. If the storm moves through Florida and into the Gulf next week we could see some impacts here in the Valley.