Picture perfect day ahead! Staying sunny through Labor Day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! Take a big deep breathe of that cool refreshing air this morning, it feels great!
We are waking up this morning with temperatures into the low 60s for much of the Tennessee Valley. Some spots have fallen into the upper 50s this morning, which is very comfortable.
We are in for a fantastic day out there today with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s this afternoon. Low humidity should continue out there this afternoon as well due to a northeast win at 5 to 10 mph.
Cooler temperatures will be back again tomorrow morning as well with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.
The heat does look to creep back in Friday and linger for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be back near 90-degrees Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Looks dry as well with lower humidity on Saturday, but humidity does come back for the end of the weekend.
Drier weather will continue into next week as well, but we also must keep an eye on Hurricane Dorian. If the storm moves through Florida and into the Gulf next week we could see some impacts here in the Valley.
