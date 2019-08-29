Nice through Labor Day weekend

Comfortable conditions continue with lower humidity and a clear sky. It will be quiet and calm tonight with lows will fall near 60. Lower humidity will stick around through the rest of the work week and into the Labor Day weekend. The beginning of next week, dew points will start to creep up, but still not as muggy. Calm conditions with sunshine will last through Labor Day. Monday could include an isolated shower with higher humidity, but most will stay dry. Highs will be back near 90 degrees tomorrow and will continue to peak in the upper 80s to low 90s through the next work week.