New backseat seat belt law starts Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Sunday, every backseat rider needs to buckle because of a new Alabama law.
“Just over the Fourth of July period we had 10 fatality crashes in Alabama," said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Curtis Summerville. "Out of those ten crashes seven of those people were drivers, three of them were passengers, to include a 6-year-old child.”
Starting on Sunday, officers across the state of Alabama will be checking if everyone in the car is buckled up.
“Keep in mind you become a human projectile in a vehicle if that vehicle stops and you are not restrained," Summerville said. “Often times people in the back can cause the most damage to people in the front.”
Summerville called this a secondary law, so officers have to stop you for a separate traffic violation then can give you a ticket if all your passengers aren’t buckled in.
Summerville said over time, he expects to see less fatalities from deadly crashes because of this new law.
