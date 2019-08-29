Local veterans get a first look at a decommissioned WWII ship

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - You can now tour a World War two ship in Decatur.
The USS LST-325 is the only World War Two ship in the United States that can still fully operate on its original engine.
Dozens of Tennessee Valley veterans toured the massive decommissioned tank ship.
“I took care of small engines mainly, but I was stationed at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. Then I made the invasion of North Africa, Italy and D-Day on Utah Beach in Normandy," Sherwin Callander said.
The 99-year-old World War Two US Navy veteran says he remembers being on a ship similar to this, just like it was yesterday.
He says being on board, always brings a different perspective of his time in the military and serving in the war.
“It just brings back a lot of memories. I look at all this stuff they have in their and realize, ‘hey I used every bit of this stuff’," Sherwin explained.
Callander was stationed at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked in 1941.
He was also part of an invasion in North Africa, Italy and then Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day.
Now, he’s apart of the Forever Young Senior Veterans group here in North Alabama.
He says, the group brings veterans together and takes them on trips.
“I went to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It’s amazing getting together with veterans and being able to travel with them,” Sherwin continued.
Visitors of the USS-LST 325 lined up to thank the dozens of veterans who toured the ship today.
The USS-LAST 325 will be at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur until Monday, September 3.
