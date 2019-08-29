Kirkland’s recalls chests of drawers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you shop at Kirkland’s home decor store listen up, they’re recalling two styles of chests because they may be unstable.
The recall notice was posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and it says the chest of drawers poses a serious tip over and entrapment hazard that can result in injury or death to a child.
The chests recalled by Kirkland’s are a Black Wash Mirrored Chest with five drawers and a six-drawer Camille Chest.
For more on this recall click here.
