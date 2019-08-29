Judge gets update on Huntsville City Schools desegregation case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday, representatives from the Department of Justice and the city school system hashed out details to see where the system’s desegregation progress stands.
“Basically you’ve got transportation, you’ve got facilities, you’ve got student assignments, you’ve got staffing, you’ve got equitable access to course offerings,” said Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward.
These are just a few of the things facing Huntsville City Schools as they continue to battle the desegregation dispute.
This desegregation case is something Huntsville City Schools has been involved in for more than a decade. In 2015 the case continued with a Proposed Consent Order.
Over the course of the past year, the Department of Justice has been keeping an eye on the city school system.
In court on Wednesday, DOJ representatives said they are satisfied with the progress that’s been made so far in the areas of principal retention, safety in city schools and making the grade when it comes to report cards.
Ward said the overall goal revolves around the students.
“Basically about making sure every student has that equitable access to all the resources for their own success.”
There’s no timeline facing Huntsville City Schools. Right now, we’re told it’s a work in progress,something that will continue until the system reaches unitary status.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.