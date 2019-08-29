Jackson County deputies want penalties increased for high-speed chases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Should the consequences of high-speed chases be more severe? Jackson County deputies says the law needs to change before someone is injured or killed.
Deputies at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say the number of high-speed chases that result from a routine traffic stop are on the rise, they average about two a week.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says by increasing the penalty, the sheriff’s department could see a decrease in the number of chases.
“It puts everyone at risk, not only us, put the drivers that are fleeing from us and the general public in general at risk,” said Harnen.
As of now, the laws of Alabama make high-speed chases a misdemeanor. Harnen says recently there have been several serious high-speed chase wrecks.
“In about the last three months, we’ve had three. One was another agency chasing in Jackson County, a gentleman was killed on a crotch rocket and recently in the last month and a half, we’ve had two accidents where the driver, the suspect, has wrecked. I’ve spoken to one legislator that I know personally and he has agreed to just look at it and talk to some other legislators about it and I plan on talking to all of our legislators and delegation about it and see if maybe they’ll get behind some type of more harsh laws for fleeing at high speeds,” said Harnen.
There is no time table set for when or if an increase in the penalty of a high-speed chase would go from a misdemeanor to a felony, but he hopes it will be soon.
