Jackson County deputies want penalties increased for high-speed chases

“In about the last three months, we’ve had three. One was another agency chasing in Jackson County, a gentleman was killed on a crotch rocket and recently in the last month and a half, we’ve had two accidents where the driver, the suspect, has wrecked. I’ve spoken to one legislator that I know personally and he has agreed to just look at it and talk to some other legislators about it and I plan on talking to all of our legislators and delegation about it and see if maybe they’ll get behind some type of more harsh laws for fleeing at high speeds,” said Harnen.