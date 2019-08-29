Hurricane Dorian expected to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All eyes continue to watch Hurricane Dorian as it now spins over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane yesterday before landfall in the U.S. Virgin Islands and as of the 4 A.M. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) it sits below Category 2 strength (96-110 mph) with sustained winds of 85 mph. We await the latest from the NHC about Dorian in the 10 A.M. update.
Now that the storm is over open ocean waters it will continue to intensify and will likely reach Category 2 status this afternoon. As it moves over the warm Atlantic Ocean waters it will strengthen even more and is expected to become a major hurricane as a Category 3 storm before making its next landfall. The good news is that it will likely avoid all of the Caribbean and Atlantic islands, avoiding direct impact to the Turks and Caicos Islands and Bahamas. However, it’s looking more likely that it will make landfall in Florida late in the Labor Day weekend.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone encompasses the entire state of Florida as log range computer models are in disagreement in the path that Dorian will take. The American model (GFS) is more northerly with landfall near Daytona Beach. The European model (EURO) is farther south towards West Palm Beach and continues the cyclone through the Peninsula of Florida. Either way, it does look like it will make landfall somewhere along the Florida Atlantic Coast on Monday, Labor Day.
IF the path does go over Florida and back into open water like the Gulf of Mexico then it may affect our weather here in the Tennessee Valley later next week. This is still a lot of uncertainty on the path and it will continue to be something to keep an eye on as we move towards the weekend. We will continue to monitor Dorian and let you know how it may impact you online as well as our 48 First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.