Flu shots arriving in north Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even though fall hasn’t arrived just yet, the vaccine for this season’s influenza virus has.
You may think it’s too early to think about flu season, but the number of flu cases increase in the fall and winter.
Many doctors are getting the vaccines delivered to their offices next week.
“Most of the time we get our supply in on September 1st, and that means its time to get your flu vaccine. We recommend that you get it soon as possible preferably by the end of October," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, a pediatrician at the Shoals Infants and Children’s Clinic.
Stubblefield says manufacturers have started sending out this year’s vaccine already.
He says if your health care provider has it, there is no need to wait to get your shot.
“A lot of parents will ask me if its to early to have the flu vaccine and I say no," he said,.
“I am surprised the shot is flu shot is already being offered, but fall is around the corner, and I think it’s important to be prepared," said one parent, Sion Lewey.
Stubblefield says the vaccine will last all year and its important children and elderly get their shot early as possible.
“There is no better prevention other than to get the flu vaccine for adults and children to prevent the flu virus," said
Stubblefield says people who wait too long may risk not getting a shot. He says it’s first come, first serve, and it’s possible for physicians to run out of the vaccine.
Some people say they say don’t get the flu shot because they’re afraid it will cause them to get the flu. Doctors say that is a myth.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.