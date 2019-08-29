Deputies respond to early morning shooting victim found at Madison County High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies responded to an early morning shooting victim who was found at Madison County High School.
The call came in just after midnight.
The shooting did not take place at the high school, but it happened at a home just miles away from the school.
The victim was hospitalized with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies have taken a suspect into custody. That suspect has not yet been identified.
There’s no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
WAFF is working to gather more details.
