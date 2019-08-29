Decatur residents work to come up with new city slogan

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s new city slogan “A Little Different” is not sitting well with those who call Decatur home -- so we hit the streets to find out what names residents like.
Many favored the rhyme “Decatur, Where It’s Greater." Some came up with slogans reflecting what the city means to them, like “Decatur: The City with a Heart” and “Small-Town Charm, Big-City Convenience.”
Still, some still like the original “A Little Different” slogan.
Have an idea for Decatur’s new slogan? You can email your ideas to Decatur City Council members. Find their emails listed here: https://www.decaturalabamausa.com/departments/council-members/
The city hopes to have a new slogan by early October.
