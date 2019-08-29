Crime Stoppers: Thieves go on Apple shopping spree with stolen credit card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are reminding you not to let your guard down when eating in a public place.
On Aug. 10, a woman’s wallet was stolen after she draped her purse over a chair at Rosie’s Cantina on University Drive. Shortly after her wallet was snatched, the victim got a notification that someone used her credit card to charge more than $5,000 at the Apple Store at Bridge Street Town Centre.
Minutes later, the accused thieves tried to use the same card at the Target on University Drive, but it was declined.
Do you recognize these men? If you do, call 256-53-CRIME.
