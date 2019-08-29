Auburn will wear Rod Bramblett helmet sticker to start 2019 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn will honor longtime play-by-play announcer Rod Bramblett with a helmet sticker to open the 2019 season.
According to Auburn Athletics, the Tigers will wear the sticker for the first two games of the season to honor Bramblett and his wife, Paula, who were killed in a car accident in late May.
Bramblett was the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” for more than a decade, serving as the lead announcer for Auburn football, men’s basketball and men’s basketball since 2003.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.