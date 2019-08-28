Stranger offers children money near Decatur elementary school, officials say

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a stranger danger incident near Woodmeade Elementary School on Tuesday.
Decatur City Schools Safety Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said an unknown man in his car approached Woodmeade students. He said the stranger called the kids over to the vehicle at a bus stop and offered several children money to buy various items at school.
Satterfield said the man offered $5 or less.
Satterfield says a notification went out to all elementary school parents in the area. However, several parents said they did not get the notification and had no idea about the stranger danger incident. Some say they heard about it on Facebook, but very few of them actually got the school’s notification.
One Woodmeade parent says she never thought something of that nature would happen here.
“I didn’t expect anything like this to happen because they usually have a resource officer out here, but you would think people wouldn’t be so bold to try to do something like that with the police around, but you just really never know," said Davida Taylor.
Satterfield says teachers tell students regularly about stranger danger because it’s not as uncommon as you think.
“It’s not unusual when students are walking this time of the year when the weather is nice, when they’re walking, riding bikes, or even at bus stops,” he said.
Satterfield and Taylor are urging parents to talk to your kids about stranger danger.
Taylor says this incident hits much too close to home.
“Don’t interact with people that you don’t know. Period. If someone comes up to you and tries to grab you, yell, scream at the top of your lungs, tell them ‘I don’t know this person or whoever’s around’ and make people aware and bring as much attention so people know you’re uncomfortable," Taylor said.
If you aren’t getting school notifications or important alerts, please contact the front office immediately. You may be missing important information.
