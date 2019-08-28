Reports: Biscuits pitcher’s wife and child killed in Va. triple homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits abruptly canceled its doubleheader Tuesday night due to a tragedy involving pitcher Blake Bivens’ family.
“Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia,” the Tampa Bay Rays said in a statement on social media. “Our hearts are broke for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.”
The Rays also asked for privacy for the Bivens family and the Biscuits.
According to ESPN, Bivens’ wife, child and mother-in-law were killed in a triple homicide in western Virginia Tuesday morning.
According to NBC affiliate WSLS-TV, a 19-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the deaths, and he is related to the victims.
The suspect, Matthew Bernard, is accused of killing his mother, sister and his sister’s small child.
Police received a call from a home in Pittsylvania County Tuesday morning. Officers arrived within 10 minutes and described a chaotic scene.
Video showed the suspect running naked from police. An officer tried to use pepper spray, but that didn’t stop him. The suspect then tried to choke a man in a parking lot, but police were able to subdue and arrest him. The sheriff’s office issued three warrants for first-degree murder against Bernard.
The Montgomery Biscuits shared a statement from Montgomery Biscuits CEO and Managing Owner Lou Dibella Tuesday night:
Early Tuesday afternoon the Biscuits sent out a social media announcement that provided few details other than that it had experienced "a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”
The Biscuits were scheduled to play the Chattanooga Lookouts in Tennessee Tuesday night.
The Lookouts issued a statement saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organization at this time,” and added, “we want to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Biscuits family.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.