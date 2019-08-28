Recent measles outbreaks force state health department to reconsider plans to counter the disease

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County school district lead nurse Emily Lanier says since the measles scare back in May, the state health department has made it easier for school systems across the Valley to monitor student’s vaccinations.
“We have access to an online database that’s called in print it provided by the health department, and that access gives us the ability to look up every student’s records,” said Lanier.
The database monitors immunization list for polio, hepatitis B, and measles-mumps-rubella.
Many parents have questions about vaccine safety. Lanier says millions of kids and adults are vaccinated safely each year. And it’s important to remember that the benefits of vaccinations far outweigh any potential risks.
“With measles, you can have high fever and complications and can contract a severe case of pneumonia,” said Lanier.
Lanier says with the Measles and Hepatitis and A outbreak this year it’s vital to make sure your child is up to date on their immunizations.
And if you’re unsure of what shots your child might need, or need to find out if they are current, check with your child’s physician first.
