Shots fired at Huntsville apartment complex, police searching for shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at Monarch Apartments on Patton Road around 2:30 a.m.
Huntsville police tell us one male was shot in the leg and taken to Huntsville Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
We’re also told another victim walked into Crestwood Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
Authorities are still looking for the person who fired the shots.
WAFF is working to gather more details.
