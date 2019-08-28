Officials search for missing 3-year-old girl in Mo.

If you see Vivian are asked to call 911. (Source: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.)
By Jasmine Adams | August 28, 2019 at 4:47 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 7:24 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Authorities in Mountain Grove, Missouri are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

As of 6 a.m. the toddler was still missing, according to the Mountain Grove Fire Department.

Fire officials said Vivian disappeared around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 13th and Oak Street.

She was last seen wearing an Old Navy shirt and blue jeans.

Posted by Mountain Grove Fire Dept. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Vivian has red hair and blue eyes.

Around 200 people spent Tuesday night searching for the toddler.

Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain Grove Fire Department said they were using specialized dogs to help locate Vivian.

If you see her you are asked to call 911.

