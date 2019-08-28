Nice weather heading into Labor Day weekend

The rest of the day will be clear as drier air continues to filter into the area behind the cold front that is now to our south. Drier air really settles in tomorrow, and temperatures will feel great for this time of year, with the upper 50s to start the day and low to mid 80s at the peak of the daytime heating. Lower humidity sticks around through the end of the workweek, and Friday will have highs in the upper 80s with sunshine.