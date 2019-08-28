Nice weather heading into Labor Day weekend

The rest of the day will be clear as drier air continues to filter into the area behind the cold front that is now to our south. Drier air really settles in tomorrow, and temperatures will feel great for this time of year, with the upper 50s to start the day and low to mid 80s at the peak of the daytime heating. Lower humidity sticks around through the end of the workweek, and Friday will have highs in the upper 80s with sunshine.
Labor Day weekend will bring a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures will be near average, peaking near 90 Saturday and Sunday. Moisture will sneak back in Sunday and may allow for an isolated shower or two. Rain chances stay slim for Labor Day, with a rain chance for 20 percent Monday.
Hurricane Dorian is at Category 1 strength. It is expected to intensify more as it tracks northwest, moving across warm waters. The latest forecast has Dorian becoming a Category 3 hurricane (a major hurricane) before making landfall in Florida. If you have Labor Day plans in Florida, you will need to monitor the forecast updates on Dorian. You can find the latest of Dorian on our WAFF Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.