Nice weather continues with drier air moving in | Tropical Storm Dorian intensifying

The cold front has passed, and drier air is pouring into the Tennessee Valley. This drier air will knock down the dew points, dissipate the clouds, and allow lots of sunshine. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Drier air really settles in tomorrow, and temperatures will feel great for this time of year, with the upper 50s to start the day and low to mid 80s at the peak of the daytime heating. Lower humidity sticks around through the end of the workweek, and Friday will have highs in the upper 80s with sunshine.
Labor Day weekend will supply sunshine, but temperatures will be a tad warmer than the days before, still near average. Highs will peak near 90 Saturday and Sunday. Moisture will sneak back in Sunday and may allow for an isolated shower or two. Rain chances stay slim for Labor Day, with a rain chance for 20% Monday.
Tropical Storms Dorian is expected to become a hurricane later today and will continue to intensify as it moves northwest. The latest forecast has Dorian becoming a Category 3 hurricane (a major hurricane) before making landfall in Florida. If you have Labor Day plans in Florida, you will need to monitor the forecast updates on Dorian.
