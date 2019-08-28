Lower humidity today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Today is the day that we will really start to feel different across the Tennessee Valley as the cold front fully moves through!
A few areas of fog expected out there this morning after yesterday’s rainfall. Other than fog we will also see a few clouds that will linger through the morning as well. Other than that, we will really begin to clear out as the day goes on and wind from the north picks up. The cold front will completely pass through the Valley today and that will turn wind to the north and dry in lower humidity. Temperatures this afternoon look pleasant for this time of the year staying into the mid-80s. Wind will be breezy at times this afternoon with gusts of 10 to 20 mph.
The next few days will be nice and mild with low temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon temperatures will be into the mid-80s the next few afternoons, but the heat does look to creep back in for Labor Day weekend with temperatures back near 90-degrees. It does look relatively dry around here until late in the weekend when we have a chance for an isolated storm. We also must keep an eye on the middle of next week and the path that Tropical Storm Dorian takes.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
