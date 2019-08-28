Lower humidity today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

A few areas of fog expected out there this morning after yesterday’s rainfall. Other than fog we will also see a few clouds that will linger through the morning as well. Other than that, we will really begin to clear out as the day goes on and wind from the north picks up. The cold front will completely pass through the Valley today and that will turn wind to the north and dry in lower humidity. Temperatures this afternoon look pleasant for this time of the year staying into the mid-80s. Wind will be breezy at times this afternoon with gusts of 10 to 20 mph.