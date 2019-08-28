Limestone County suspect gives update on ‘attack squirrel’ while leaving court

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama man who made national headlines for owning an alleged “attack squirrel” appeared in court Tuesday.
The judge ruled there is probable cause for the substance and paraphernalia charges against Mickey Paulk. He’s still reviewing the firearms charge.
In June, Limestone County deputies went at Paulk’s home to serve warrants for those charges. He avoided authorities for days until Lauderdale County drug investigators arrested him in Killen. They say they were surveilling an inn in Killen when Paulk tried to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
It was during the initial raid that deputies found the squirrel. They said he was feeding it meth to make it aggressive.
While leaving the courtroom Tuesday, Paulk spoke to reporters. When asked about the squirrel, Paulk replied, “He’s doing good. He’s doing good. He’s in Tennessee. He’s fine. As far as the case, I can’t really say much about it.”
Limestone County authorities said they’ve been investigating Paulk since January.
