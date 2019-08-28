Limestone County getting air-conditioned school buses

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Upgraded school buses are on the way to Limestone County.
Two weeks ago, WAFF 48 News reported that nearly 60 percent of Limestone County school buses did not have air conditioning. That’s about to change.
On Tuesday, the Limestone County Commission voted to approve 30 new buses for the county school system.
“This is going to help our overall fleet tremendously. It will push us from being around half of our buses with air conditioning to over two-thirds of our buses will have air," said Rusty Bates, transportation director for Limestone County Schools.
Bates says after three years of implementing new and improved buses, the county’s entire fleet will have air conditioning.
“The air conditioning is about a $10,000 upgrade, so our county’s making a huge commitment in purchasing these new buses with air conditioning," he said.
The new buses will also be upgraded with more security and safety features.
“All of our buses will come with a four-camera system. One will be on the driver at all times, other will be one at the end of each bus and one in the middle. It’ll give us a lot more coverage,” Bates said.
Bates says dual railings will be put in by the stairs to get onto the bus, as well as lights to illuminate the pathway.
He says the county commission and school board are committed to ensuring safety for all students in the Limestone County school district.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.