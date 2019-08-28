HPD: 300-pound robbery suspect targeted elderly because ‘they don’t fight back’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say they took a suspect into custody on Sunday who was accused of robbing two elderly victims in one day.
Police said when they interviewed the suspect, 22-year-old Frederick McCreary, about the case, he said he targeted elderly victims because “they don’t fight back.”
Police say the first robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Willis Circle and Colice Road. According to police, an 84-year-old victim was flagged down by McCreary who asked to use the victim’s phone. Police say McCreary then asked for $3 from the victim, who McCreary robbed when he pulled out his wallet.
Police say 30 minutes later, McCreary, who is around 6 feet 6 inches tall and 300 pounds, then tried to steal something through an open car window but ran away after a neighbor spotted and yelled at him.
According to police, they got another call about a third robbery on Fernbrook Drive at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. In that case, they say McCreary followed a 74-year-old man home from a convenience store who refused to give him money in the store’s checkout lane.
Police say McCreary also asked that victim if he could use his cellphone. Police say the victim refused and tried to escape when McCreary grabbed him and threw him to the ground before taking his wallet.
Police say McCreary told them he robbed this victim because he “didn’t like the way he told him ‘no’,” referring to the checkout lane at the convenience store.
Police were able to locate McCreary at his home on Venona Avenue in Huntsville and made an arrest. They also said that when they entered his home, his mother tried to hide drugs that were in plain sight.
