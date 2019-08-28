DeKalb County authorities warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ deadly shooting suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a triple shooting suspect out of Georgia.
Deputies are searching for Steven James Mauldin, 38, of Chattooga County, Georgia.
Mauldin is wanted in connection to a triple shooting that left two dead and one hospitalized in Chattooga County Tuesday morning.
Mauldin is believed to be driving a stolen 2003 Silver Honda Civic with Georgia plate RMR8244.
He is 5 feet 7 inches, 185 pounds with brown eyes.
“Assume to be armed and dangerous,” the department said on Facebook.
Contact the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801 if you see him in DeKalb County.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.