DeKalb County authorities warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ deadly shooting suspect

DeKalb County authorities warn of deadly shooting suspect from Georgia
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 27, 2019 at 10:16 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:36 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a triple shooting suspect out of Georgia.

Deputies are searching for Steven James Mauldin, 38, of Chattooga County, Georgia.

Mauldin is wanted in connection to a triple shooting that left two dead and one hospitalized in Chattooga County Tuesday morning.

Mauldin is believed to be driving a stolen 2003 Silver Honda Civic with Georgia plate RMR8244.

He is 5 feet 7 inches, 185 pounds with brown eyes.

“Assume to be armed and dangerous,” the department said on Facebook.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801 if you see him in DeKalb County.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.