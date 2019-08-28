AT&T workers end strike over alleged unfair labor practices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Communications Workers of America (CWA) says it plans to notify AT&T management that the strike over alleged unfair labor practices is ending and employees will return to work.
Bargaining unit employees at AT&T Southeast, Utility Operations and AT&T billing are expected to return to work at noon on Wednesday.
CWA released the following statement:
“District 3 leadership and the bargaining team appreciate the spirit and solidarity shown by your protest against the company’s unfair labor practices over the last 4 days. The company saw how seriously you and your members took the protest and that you would not stop until they bargained with us in good faith. Your actions will never be forgotten by us or by your brothers and sisters across the country.”
The strike involving more than 20,000 AT&T workers over alleged unfair labor practices in nine states across the Southeast started on Saturday with many workers picketing. You can read more about the strike here.
