Almost 400 Xanax bars found in Limestone County home

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in the Limestone County Jail after investigators say they find almost 400 Xanax bars inside a home on Old Railroad Bed Road.
Investigators say they also found 75 THC oil cartridges, THC wax, THC edibles and about a half-pound of marijuana.
The stash was found Tuesday when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant.
Anthony Lewis and Kaylyn Payne of Harvest are charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
