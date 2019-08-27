Investigators: All 3 family members called 911 in fatal Toney domestic shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s new information involving a deadly domestic dispute in Madison County.
We’re learning more about three 911 calls made from a home on Barberry Lane in Toney where a father was shot and killed, his son injured, and his other son charged with the crime.
Lt. Donny Shaw says before deputies arrived at the crime scene in Toney, all three family members called 911 asking for help and reporting domestic violence.
It’s important to know the sheriff’s office defines domestic violence as immediate family members or people living together.
Three 911 calls, all from the same address just after noon on Saturday.
Madison County authorities say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this home on Barberry Lane.
“The responses we’ve had at that location weren’t necessarily related to domestic violence, they were other reasons that we were called,” said Shaw.
43-year-old Chad Wanca was shot and killed. His 12-year old son, Hunter, was also shot. He’s recovering at UAB Hospital.
The alleged shooter is Wanca's 16-year-old son.
Investigators are calling this a domestic violence situation. Although we don’t know all the details of what led to the shooting, deputies tell us there’s help out there.
“If you’re a young person, you always have your counselors at school, your teachers at school, school administration that you could report it to and they’ll take the appropriate steps to having it investigated and reported. If you’re a neighbor and you’re noticing it, you can call your local law enforcement and well do whatever we can to do a welfare check or to check in the situation to make sure it doesn’t become violent, or potentially, someone is seriously injured or dies,” said Shaw.
If you’re in a domestic violence situation, Shaw says you can also call 211. The three-digit number can help you get the assistance you need.
