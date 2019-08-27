Limestone County judges recuse themselves for consideration in sheriff’s criminal case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Four criminal judges in Limestone County have rescued themselves in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal case.
The judges recusing themselves are district judges Doug Patterson and Matthew Huggins and circuit court judges Chadwick Wise and Robert Baker.
Blakely is facing 13 counts of theft and ethics charges and was arrested last Thursday and released on bond.
The charges range from multiple years, according to a statement from Attorney General Steve Marshall. The first four counts are connected to alleged thefts from his campaign account totaling $11,000. Six counts are connected to money reportedly taken from Limestone County funds.
Blakely’s attorney Mark McDaniel told WAFF 48 News his client will be entering a not guilty plea. The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.
