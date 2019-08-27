‘It’s a crisis under our feet’: Valley nursing homes putting the elderly at risk

“Nursing Services. (1) The facility must have sufficient nursing staff to provide nursing and related services to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident, as determined by resident assessments and individual plans of care. (2) Sufficient staff. The facility must provide services by sufficient numbers of licensed nurses and other nursing personnel on a 24-hour basis to provide nursing care to all residents in accordance with resident care plans: (a) The facility must use the services of a registered nurse for at least 8 consecutive hours a day, 7 days a week. (b) The facility must designate a registered nurse to serve as the director of nursing on a full time basis. (c) The director of nursing may serve as a charge nurse only when the facility has an average daily occupancy of 60 or fewer residents.”