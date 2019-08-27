Hot and humid, with afternoon storms moving through

Happy Tuesday! It’s a warm and muggy out there this morning and we are seeing areas of fog to start the day as well. We are also seeing a few light showers as well.
We are in for another active day today with storms expected to fire back up after lunch today. Temperatures today will be back into the upper 80s which will create more energy for storms to feed off of this afternoon. Storms will develop around 1pm in Northwest Alabama and push eastward as move through the afternoon. Some storms may be strong, with heavy rain, strong wind gusts of 45-55 mph, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Rainfall will range from a few tenths of an inch for some spots, to possibly 1.50” in heavier storms.
The big story after the rain will become the break in the humidity that comes for the middle and end of the week. The cold front that brings the storms this afternoon will fully pass through during the early hours on Wednesday. This will bring in drier air which means that overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 50s and low 60s for Thursday and Friday mornings. While mornings will be cool, the afternoons still look warm with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Heat does look to creep back in for Labor Day weekend with temperatures back near 90-degrees.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
