Hot and humid, with afternoon storms moving through

The big story after the rain will become the break in the humidity that comes for the middle and end of the week. The cold front that brings the storms this afternoon will fully pass through during the early hours on Wednesday. This will bring in drier air which means that overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 50s and low 60s for Thursday and Friday mornings. While mornings will be cool, the afternoons still look warm with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Heat does look to creep back in for Labor Day weekend with temperatures back near 90-degrees.