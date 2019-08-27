Ga. man charged in bomb threat at Decatur school

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A bomb threat suspect from Georgia is behind bars in Decatur.
On Aug. 14, Decatur police responded to a bomb threat at Austin High School. Investigators determined there was no immediate threat, and the lockdown was lifted.
With the cooperation of Decatur City Schools, the Decatur Police Department developed 24-year-old Christopher Rumph as a suspect.
Rumph resided in Fort Valley, Georgia, which is where the threat call was placed.
Decatur detectives obtained a warrant for Rumph, charging him with terrorist threats.
Rumph was taken into custody in Fort Valley on Aug. 16. He was extradited to Decatur, where he is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $100,000 bond, per Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.