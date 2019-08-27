Facade improvement grants available for some south Huntsville businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Businesses in south Huntsville could soon get a boost for some much-needed upgrades.
If you own a business on Memorial Parkway between Martin Road and Meadowbrook Drive, you can request a Facade Improvement Grant from the South Huntsville Main Business Association and Redstone Federal Credit Union.
The money is to help small businesses and property owners improve the facade of their storefronts.
The business foots two-thirds of the bill for improvements, and the grant will cover the rest up to $5,000.
Details on applying for grant money can be found on the South Huntsville Main Business Association website.
The deadline is Oct. 15.
The goal of the program is to encourage investment along South Memorial Parkway.
