Decatur police arrest fugitive from Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police received information that Christopher Fikes was wanted out of Lincoln County, TN, in reference to felony warrants of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and domestic violence on Wednesday, August 21.
Investigators tell us Fikes was said to be in the Decatur area and considered to be armed and dangerous.
Around 4:30 p.m., Decatur police located a pickup truck, which was said to be registered to Fikes in a parking lot in the 2000-block of Danville Park Drive.
Officers confirmed that Fikes was inside of an apartment. After making contact with the owner of the apartment, Fikes was ordered out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Fikes was transported to Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in as a fugitive from justice, which has no bond.
Fikes is awaiting extradition back to Lincoln County, TN, in reference to his active felony warrants.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.