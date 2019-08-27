Bulldogs ready to head to Pro Football Hall of Fame

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An exciting opener for Connell Maynor and his Alabama A&M program. Game one against Morehouse is this Sunday, and better yet, you get to play the game on hallowed ground on national TV.
The Bulldogs in the inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
“I’m pretty sure all these guys got dreams of being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one Day, so it’s a great opportunity to see all of the guys that are in there,” Bulldogs second year head coach Connell Maynor said during Monday’s press conference. “And then to actually get to play on the field and turf, I think we’ll be the first people to play on it. So it’s a great opportunity, we have a great opponent in Morehouse. Coach Freeman has done a great job in his thirteenth season there. And those guys will be ready to play, and it will be a great environment.”
“It’s a great opportunity playing the game that we love, grew up watching,” Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass added. “Tour that, then get to play on NFL Network. it’s a dream come true, and great to take advantage of the opportunity.”
“Every kid that plays football I think has dreams of playing in the NFL,” wide receiver Brain Jenkins Junior said Monday. “Watching guys that you grew up idolizing, getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, seeing where they got inducted is truly an honor."
This game will be seen on the NFL Network Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Check with your cable provider to make sure you have the network.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.