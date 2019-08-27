AT&T customers complain about long wait times as 20,000 employees go on strike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several AT&T customers say they are the ones paying the price as more than 20,000 AT&T employees march into day three of a multi-state strike.
Unionized employees across nine states, including Alabama, are fighting the company over wages and benefits. The union, Communications Workers of America, claims negotiations on a new employee contract have gone bad.
Cynthia Young said her internet and cable went out Wednesday.
“My son started UAB today, and my daughter is starting school tomorrow. Everything they do now-a-days is on Google Classroom or some other platform on the internet,” said Young.
Young claimed she made an appointment for a service technician to go to her home in Clay to fix the issue, but the technician never showed up.
“No one called. We had a scheduled appointment. I understand things are going on but someone could’ve called, or, I could’ve gotten a text message saying, ' due to unforeseen circumstances we could not keep your appointment. We will be in contact with you to reschedule'. You know, something that’s just good business,” complained Young.
Young said she and her husband both work from home. She is a long-time AT&T customer and although she’s never had problems before, since the strike started Saturday, she has been getting the runaround from AT&T.
Another longtime AT&T customer in McCalla said she’s been without a working landline for a week. Her appointment for service Monday, she claimed, was also a no-show.
“They can’t get anybody there until September the sixth,” the woman complained.
The woman asked not be identified. She said her husband is on hospice and she needed her landline to communicate with his doctors.
The Young family resorted to using the hotspot on their cellphones.
“No one really wanted to come forward and say it’s because of the strike going on,” Young said.
Young said she scheduled a tentative appointment for service Saturday.
An AT&T spokesperson said: “We are prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers.”
Read AT&T’s full statement here.
