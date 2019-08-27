ADPH recommends hepatitis A vaccine for all food workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following outbreaks of Hepatitis A including three cases in Jefferson County, and several in East Alabama, The Alabama Department of Public Health has now encouraged food service owners and managers to consider requiring hepatitis A vaccine for all food workers.
ADPH said while food workers are not at a higher risk than other workers, some fall into high-risk groups and would place customers at risk if they became infected.
Scientists say the Hepatitis A virus is commonly spread because of poor hand hygiene. Thorough handwashing after going to the bathroom and vaccination are the best ways to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
As of August 14, there were 132 confirmed outbreak-related cases in at least 25 Alabama counties. There have been multiple confirmed cases in food workers.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.