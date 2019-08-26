Truck hits pedestrian bridge by Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday afternoon, a waste removal truck ran into the pedestrian bridge on Gallatin Street that connects Huntsville Hospital to Blackwell Medical Tower.
Hospital officials say the truck’s hydraulic bed was in the up position, making the vehicle too tall for the bridge clearance.
The truck hit the north side of the bridge as it traveled south on Gallatin Street, damaging the bridge facade and breaking two windows
A hospital employee who was walking on the bridge when the truck hit suffered minor injuries.
The bridge is being inspected for signs of potential structural damage, but police say it will not be closed to foot traffic.
