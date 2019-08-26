One person dead after collision with tanker truck in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An accident that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead.
According to authorities, the accident happened around 2:14 a.m. on the Hugh Thomas Bridge. A vehicle headed northbound in the southbound lane of Lurleen Wallace struck a tanker truck head on.
The accident caused a fire that shut down the bridge for most of Sunday morning. The bridge has now been reopened.
The northbound driver was killed in the loss. Authorities are still working to identify the driver.
