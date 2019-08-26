No location announced for Morgan County Fair, status up in the air

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Fair is just about three weeks away from opening up, but some are concerned about the event, since no location has been announced.
Horticulture exhibits have been canceled and an alternative livestock showing is planned, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
A representative for Modern Midways of Miami, the fair’s operators, says the Tennessee Valley Exposition Board has not yet given them a location for the fair this year.
The representative says if he “hasn’t heard anything” from the board this week, the company will drop the fair from its 2019 calendar.
The tentative dates for the Morgan County Fair are September 19-28.
